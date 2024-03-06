Data centre infrastructure company Vertiv has launched a data centre planning and design tool to help companies streamline their data infrastructure progress.
The Vertiv Modular Designer Lite has been touted as an accessible web tool that can design data centres using the company’s SmartMod and SmartMod Max software.
Using Vertive Modular Designer Lite saves businesses time and allows them to design a data centre quickly, the company said.
Customers can use the software to design data centres up to 200Kw, with a range of optional configurations.
Users can design the early stages of their data centre in as little as a couple of minutes with no extra software downloads.
Vertiv Modular Designer Lite takes a holistic approach to data centre planning, considering weather data for cooling equipment sizing, potential battery backups, redundancy planning and more.
“The Vertiv Modular Designer Lite empowers users to effortlessly design their own data centres, tailored precisely to their needs,” stated Vertiv’s vice president for integrated modular solutions, Viktor Petik.
“With its intuitive interface and comprehensive features, this tool represents a significant step forward for early planning of modular data centre design,” he said.
Vertiv Modular Designer Lite can support 2D and 3D visualisations, which users can save for future reference and quicker modification.
Vertiv has also promised that experts will be contactable to help users with their design process questions.
Siniša Stojanoski, DCCS BU, X86 specialist, SEE from Dell Technologies, has used Vertiv Modular Design Lite and credited the customer support.
“I have personally utilised this tool online during customer discussions, effectively exploring and presenting diverse design alternatives,” stated Stojanoski.
“Its intuitive interface and robust features provide a streamlined solution for designing modular data centres, enabling customers to visualise their configurations effectively and make informed decisions, reducing time and costs.”