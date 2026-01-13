Among its collection of 2026 predictions, GlobalData is anticipating numerous enhancements to application development tools in 2026, largely triggered by AI integrations. Growing trends in agentic AI-injected application platforms will provide developers and non-coders with new tools to streamline workflow automation and bring greater programming access to citizen developers via vibe coding.

Further, GlobalData predicts enterprises will have the ability to permanently document, via natural language, valuable expertise among departing employees having tribal knowledge.

Prediction: agentic AI will solve institutional knowledge losses

“We predict that this year new industry ecosystem consolidations involving agentic AI will address the growing loss of tribal knowledge (valuable expertise developed over many years of real-world experience),” said Charlotte Dunlap, research director for GlobalData.

“This will be reflected in new comprehensive solutions between technology partners, which provide enterprises with training and collaboration mechanisms that capture and enhance institutional knowledge.”

Dunlap added, for example, across business units, employee knowledge can be captured through conversational aspects of GenAI and stored and enhanced in systems that leverage AI to train the next generation of workers. Agents will provide additional instructions relevant to specific job roles.

Prediction: vibe coding will become mainstream

“In 2026, the industry will gain greater access to mainstream quick-start app development functionalities as part of their business tools,” Dunlap said.

“Next-generation UI’s will bring with them new business opportunities for non-coders to create and even market attractive application options which go beyond traditional applications.”

She added that new vibe coding features will present users with more specific and timely apps that improve their day-to-day lives and work productivity. Examples of types of apps built from vibe coding include business tools, productivity tools, and educational tools. Popular vibe coding apps, especially for beginners, include ChatGPT, Claude, Lovable, and Zapier Agents. Bolt is popular among developers, as is Cursor and Windsurf. Expect deeper integration of these innovations in traditional business apps.