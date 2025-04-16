The company offers organisations with tools to red team AI application, train safe models, and deploy advanced guardrail technologies. Credit: ArmadilloPhotograp/Shutterstock.com.

Virtue AI, a startup focused on AI safety, has raised $30m in Seed and Series A funding rounds to develop its unified AI security and compliance platform for enterprise AI applications.

The investment rounds were led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Walden Catalyst Ventures, with participation from Prosperity7 and existing backers including Factory, Osage University Partners, Lip-Bu Tan, Amarjit Gill, and Chris Ré.

The company plans to use the new funding to expedite its mission to remove the traditional trade-off between AI innovation and security, allowing enterprises to adopt generative AI technologies without concerns related to safety, compliance, or regulatory risk.

Virtue AI will also use the newly secured capital to enhance its platform, grow its market presence, and attract AI safety talent.

Virtue AI co-founder and CEO Bo Li said: “We saw companies struggling with the same challenges repeatedly—subpar evaluation methods, inefficient guardrails, and manual processes that created bottlenecks in AI deployment pipelines.

“Our team has dedicated decades to solving these exact problems. Virtue AI transforms that expertise into practical solutions that eliminate the false choice between innovation and safety.”

The company offers organisations with tools to red team AI application, train safe models, and deploy advanced guardrail technologies designed to support responsible AI use.

Its platform includes VirtueRed, an algorithmic red teaming system that addresses more than 320 risk categories such as hallucination, privacy leakage, jailbreaks, and prompt injections.

The system provides automated risk assessments and aims to reduce the cost of testing by minimising human input.

VirtueGuard, another component of the platform, comprises guardrail models that are claimed to be more than 30 times faster than comparable solutions. It is said to deliver 40–50% better performance across text, image, audio, video, and code, and support more than 90 languages.

The company also offers VirtueAgent, an AI-powered security agent that automatically interprets internal policies and regulatory requirements, replacing manual compliance processes with automated workflows.