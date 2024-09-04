Geely-owned Volvo Cars says the the first batch of its flagship SUV – the EX90 – is being shipped to retailers in the United States and Europe, with deliveries to customers starting ‘before the end of this month’.
Issues with the car’s new software had led to launch timing being pushed back by around six months.
Volvo said it is planning to ramp up deliveries, including to more markets between the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2025.
Volvo says the all-electric EX90 represents a ‘paradigm shift’ for the company as the first Volvo car powered by a core system.
The in-car AI computer for the car is built on the NVIDIA Drive platform. This core system, Volvo says, plus the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and in-house developed software by Volvo Cars engineers, work ‘seamlessly together to run the key functions inside the car, from safety and infotainment to battery management’. The result is a more responsive and convenient car experience, Volvo maintains.
However, the complex software arrangement has taken longer than expected to be readied.
The EX90 is equipped with a range of sensors, including radars, cameras and a LiDAR supplied by Luminar for enhanced safety. The company says the data collection from sensors, coupled with an always-on 5G connection and regular over-the-air software updates, allows Volvo to continuously improve the car’s features and grow its functionality over time.
“The Volvo EX90 embodies our future as a fully electric car maker, with cars that continuously get better over time thanks to core computing and software updates,” says Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan. “It’s a testament to our global engineering capabilities and reaffirms our position as a leader in the ongoing technology shift in the car industry.”
Volvo says the EX90 is based on a next-generation technology base, fully electric by design, with a claimed driving range of up to 600km.
As well as being the first Volvo car equipped with a LiDAR, and the first with a core computing system, it is also the first Volvo car designed to deliver bi-directional charging.
It is also the first car to offer the ‘Abbey Road Studios’ mode, which comes with the optional Bowers & Wilkins top-level audio system.
Production of the EX90 started earlier this year at the manufacturing plant just outside Charleston, in South Carolina, USA, which has the capacity to build up to 150,000 cars per year.