Voxeljet has been granted a patent for a production machine that produces three-dimensional molded parts using a layer construction method. The machine features a coater and print head, with materials fed and removed in a spatial direction. The device is designed for efficient material application and removal. GlobalData’s report on Voxeljet gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Voxeljet, Additive manufacturing monitoring sensors was a key innovation area identified from patents. Voxeljet's grant share as of February 2024 was 45%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Production machine for 3d molded parts with material supply

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Voxeljet AG

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11890810B2) discloses a production machine designed for creating three-dimensional molded parts on a construction site. The machine features a top side, bottom side, and vertical sides, with a coater and print head for layered construction. The machine requires a construction container for material application and is equipped to receive the container and consumable materials from various sides. The coater applies the consumable material over the construction field, facilitating the production process efficiently.



Furthermore, the patent details a production system incorporating multiple production machines that work collectively, along with a handling device for managing the containers of consumable material. The system allows for the feeding and removal of materials from the production machines, enhancing operational efficiency. The supply system includes a connecting tool with bolts, hooks, or pawls to interact with the containers of consumable material. Additionally, the system features a rail system for a beam hoist to move longitudinally, ensuring seamless material handling above the production machines. The patent emphasizes the importance of efficient material supply and removal processes in the production of three-dimensional molded parts, highlighting the innovative features of the production machine and system outlined in the claims.

