Wasko, a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) vendor, relies on a network of sales channel partners to sell and distribute its offerings across its customer base. According to proprietary analysis in GlobalData's Wasko Partner Ecosystem Profile, the IT management, networking, and consulting services categories account for 49.3% of the total 42 partner engagements, as of January 2022.

Wasko is a technology company that offers information technology and telecommunication services. The companys products include command support system, intelligent transport system, automatic depot management system, dynamic passenger information system, dispatch office, fleet management and positioning system, and others. It offers IT systems, ERP systems, ICT networks, IT audit, print management, office platform, IT Lab, and training services. Wasko designs and constructs air traffic control systems, such as radio communication and navigation, and tele transmission systems; and offers IT integration in automation system and other services. The company partners with financial institutions, universities and research and development entities and patent chancelleries to offer its services. Wasko is headquartered in Gliwice, Silesian, Poland.

As depicted in the chart above, Wasko's partner engagements are focused on serving clients across North America, which accounted for 76.2% of their overall partner engagements, followed by Asia-Pacific with a share of 9.5%, according to GlobalData's report.

Healthcare, government, and retail emerged as the top three industry verticals, that Wasko is focusing on serving via its partners. These verticals together contributed 33.2% of the total vertical-specific partner engagements, with education leading the partner engagement distribution with a share of 8.6%.

The table below covers prominent partners of Wasko based on GlobalData's proprietary scoring framework, which analyzes partner engagements on multiple parameters including revenue band, employee band, partnership certification, partner vertical and geography focus, among others. The majority of Wasko's partners are value-added distributors or resellers.

