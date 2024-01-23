The acquired company holds seven AWS competencies. Credit: Michael Vi/Shutterstock.

Westcon-Comstor has acquired Rebura, a London-based consultancy specialising in Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud migrations, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and DevOps.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This strategic move is expected to enhance the US-based IT services provider Westcon-Comstor’s cloud capabilities and services for its channel partners.

Rebura, established in 2017, supports companies of all sizes in building and optimising their applications on AWS, focusing on productivity, scalability, cost efficiency, and security.

The acquired company holds seven AWS competencies, including migration, Microsoft Workloads, and DevOps.

With the deal, Westcon-Comstor partners are expected to provide a suite of AWS solutions, including cloud consultancy, migration services, FinOps, AWS Marketplace excellence, and security-aligned professional services.

Following the acquisition, Westcon-Comstor, which recently achieved AWS Security Competency status in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and is an approved distributor of AWS products, will incrementally offer Rebura consulting services through its existing business lines, Westcon and Comstor.

Rebura will continue to operate as a standalone organisation and will form the foundation of Westcon-Comstor’s AWS line of business.

Westcon-Comstor CEO David Grant said: “Migrating workloads to the cloud and maintaining security resilience are two of the biggest challenges faced by end-user businesses. This represents a significant opportunity for the channel, but many of our partners do not have the AWS migration and security skills needed to support their customers on this journey.”

Rebura founder and CEO Aaron Rees said: “Over the past seven years we have built Rebura into one of the fastest-growing AWS consulting and service partners, and today marks an exciting new chapter in our history.

“Westcon-Comstor’s global reach and incredibly strong channel connections will give us a much bigger platform from which to grow as we bring our deep expertise across AWS products and services to a wider audience.”