This month, several WhatsApp updates have been released. Credit: rafapress via Shutterstock.

Meta Platforms, which owns WhatsApp, is rolling out the ability to edit sent messages on the instant messaging platform.

In a blog post, the company said: “For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp.”

The new feature can be accessed by long pressing on the sent message and selecting “Edit” from the drop-down list.

WhatsApp users can edit the messages only within 15 minutes of sending the text and the edited conversations will be marked as “edited” alongside them.

Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, said the global launch of the feature has commenced and it will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp’s competitors such as Telegram and Signal already have this feature.

Last year, the micro-blogging platform Twitter announced the ability to edit tweets for select user groups.

The announcement comes as several other updates have been released for WhatsApp this month alone.

Last week, the Chat Lock feature was released for the app allowing users to move chats in a folder, which can be accessed with the device’s password or biometric.

Earlier in May, WhatsApp updated its Polls feature and enabled media sharing with captions, besides reportedly testing a new OS for smartwatches.

The WhatsApp update also follows the news that Instagram, also owned by Meta, is working on a new text-based app to rival Twitter.