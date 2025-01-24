Wipro has announced the expansion of its operations with a new IT centre at its Gopanapalli campus in Hyderabad’s financial district, in India.
This expansion is expected to create employment opportunities for 5,000 people, both directly and indirectly.
The move highlights Wipro’s confidence in Hyderabad’s growing role as a “global technology destination”.
The announcement followed discussions between Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, IT minister D Sridhar Babu, and Wipro executive chairman Rishad Premji at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by The Economic Times.
The Gopanapalli campus will feature “state-of-the-art” infrastructure, supporting advanced IT services and technology innovations.
Earlier in January 2025, Wipro announced plans to onboard 10,000 to 12,000 freshers in the financial year 2025-26. Approximately 7,000 have already been onboarded in the October-December 2024 quarter, with another 2,500 to 3,000 expected to join in the last quarter of FY25.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
This onboarding plan comes after a period of subdued hiring and layoffs in the IT sector.
Wipro Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil shared the onboarding news during a press conference following the release of the company’s Q3FY25 earnings report.
Govil emphasised a cautious yet consistent hiring approach to avoid overcommitting, as the company reassesses its hiring models.
Wipro has also announced the incorporation of artificial intelligence in its fresher-level hiring, indicating a shift in its recruitment strategy.
In December 2024, Wipro signed a definitive agreement to acquire IT services consulting firm Applied Value Technologies for $40m.
In a stock filing, Wipro said: “AVT helps enterprises transform IT operations through a highly customised and data-driven approach.
“AVT will augment Wipro’s existing application services capabilities, helping drive new growth opportunities.”