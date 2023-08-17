The collaboration forms part of the Wipro’s $1bn commitment to foster AI-driven innovation. Credit: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.

IT services provider Wipro has set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) on Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

The new centre, which is a part of the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at IIT Delhi, will foster talent, promote fundamental and practical research, and advance the state of the art in generative AI, Wipro said in an announcement.

It will act as a hub for R&D, bringing together graduate students and teachers from ScAI with Wipro researchers to tackle at-scale practical issues.

Using AI, ML (machine learning), and other technologies, Wipro CoE teams will collaborate to develop new solutions, the technology vendor said.

Wipro chief technology officer Subha Tatavarti said: “We are excited to partner with IIT Delhi to foster accelerated innovation in some of the most exciting emerging areas of technology.

“This collaboration will not only enhance our research & development capabilities in emerging areas, such as generative AI, but will also connect us with a talent pool that will help us build advanced solutions to address existing and emerging business problems.”

The collaboration forms part of the organisation’s $1bn commitment to fostering AI-driven innovation inside its Wipro ai360 ecosystem.

Yardi School of AI head Mausam said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Wipro to create new learning and growth opportunities for our students. Through the creation of this Center of Excellence, our students will gain valuable insight into problems of relevance to industry and will learn first-hand how their technical know-how transfers to commercial environments.”