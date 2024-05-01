Amazon’s livestreaming site Twitch has launched its own short-form video platform, just one week after a US law passed that could lead to a nationwide ban of TikTok.
Twitch has become known for hosting creators who livestream video games or other activities for long periods of time.
Twitch’s new product, Discovery Feed, will allow viewers to scroll through shorter clips taken from the longer livestreams.
Much like TikTok, Twitch’s Discovery Feed will be personalised on a viewer’s watch history and real-time interactions, according to the company.
Twitch said content creators will not receive a portion of the ad revenue that appears on Discovery Feed because the advertisements appear between the clips, not directly on them.
Other companies, such as Amazon, Reddit, Meta, and Spotify, have also tried to copy TikTok’s popularity by introducing a scrolling feed onto their platforms.
US President Joe Biden signed the controversial TikTok bill into law on April 24, opening up a potential market for a competitor to fill its place.
The law has given TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance 270 days to divest its US assets.
A TikTok spokesperson stated that a US-wide ban of the application would “trample” on free speech.
“It is unfortunate that the House of Representatives is using the cover of important foreign and humanitarian assistance to once again jam through a ban bill that would trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans,” TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek said.