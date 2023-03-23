Wipro, a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) vendor, relies on a network of sales channel partners to sell and distribute its offerings across its customer base. According to proprietary analysis in GlobalData’s Wipro Partner Ecosystem Profile, the consulting services, security, and cloud computing categories account for 67.4% of the total 76 partner engagements, as of July 2021. Buy the detailed profile here.Buy the detailed profile here.

Wipro is a provider of software solutions, IT consulting, and business process outsourcing (BPO) services. The companys IT service offerings include digital strategy advisory, technology consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, IT consulting, systems integration, package implementation, customer-centric design, cloud and infrastructure services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, business process services, research, and development. Wipro serves various industries, including healthcare, retail, aerospace and defense, public sector, banking and financial services, engineering and construction, oil and gas, retail, travel and transportation, media, education, automotive, and consumer electronics. The company has business presence across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Wipro is headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

As depicted in the chart above, Wipro's partner engagements are focused on serving clients across North America, which accounted for 81% of their overall partner engagements, followed by Western Europe with a share of 11.4%, according to GlobalData's report.

Healthcare, retail, and manufacturing emerged as the top three industry verticals, that Wipro is focusing on serving via its partners. These verticals together contributed 30.4% of the total vertical-specific partner engagements, with financial markets leading the partner engagement distribution with a share of 6.8%.

The table below covers prominent partners of Wipro based on GlobalData's proprietary scoring framework, which analyzes partner engagements on multiple parameters including revenue band, employee band, partnership certification, partner vertical and geography focus, among others. The majority of Wipro's partners are value-added distributors or resellers.

