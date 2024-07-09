US learning and development platform, Skillsoft, launched a GenAI upskilling program developed in collaboration with Microsoft on Tuesday (9 July).
The programme aims to upskill organisations and their workforce to effectively use Microsoft AI and GenAI technology in day-to-day operations, which the company say will boost productivity and innovation.
Skillsoft’s ‘AI Skill Accelerator’ will provide a blended learning experience including on-demand courses, group and one-on-one coaching, as well as hands-on practice labs.
“GenAI brings limitless opportunity to organisations,” said Ron Hovsepian, executive chair of Skillsoft.
“We’re seeing this firsthand through Skillsoft’s internal adoption of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and its potential to enhance our efficiency, creativity, and ability to achieve key business objectives,” said Hovsepian.
The rise of AI has entered almost every workplace globally. Stratio BD, a GenAI and business data specialist, found on Tuesday (9 July) that 75% of IT decision-makers are expecting to increase their use of GenAI tools in the next 12 months.
The statistic follows Stanford University’s AI Index Report in April, which found that AI had already surpassed humans in tasks such as image classification, understanding of English and visual reasoning.
However, the report found that AI still struggled behind humans with more complex tasks such as advanced mathematics, commonsense reasoning and planning.
GlobalData forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn by 2030, having grown at a compound annual rate of 35% between 2022 and 2030.
In the GenAI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022, to $33bn in 2027, a CAGR of 80%.