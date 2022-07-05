Wipro’s IT hiring activity declines 7.3% in June 2022

India-based company Wipro’s IT hiring declined 7.3% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.02% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 56.33% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 2.98% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Wipro IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Wipro, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 43.11% in June 2022, and a 13.51% drop over May 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 25.18% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 13.83%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 21.87% in June 2022, a 36.25% drop from May 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Wipro

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 52.75% share, which marked a 7.12% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 28.6%, registering a 30.13% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 12.02% share and a 39.27% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 3.83% and a month-on-month decline of 21.28%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.8%, registering a 145.45% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 47.56% share in June 2022, a 2.55% decline over May 2022. US featured next with a 23.11% share, down 35.55% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 5.6% share, a decline of 38.64% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Wipro IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 77.31%, down by 19.44% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.41% share, a decline of 17.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 1.14% share, down 21.43% over May 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 1.14%, recording a month-on-month decline of 15.38%.