The 300mm silicon carbide wafer produced by Wolfspeed. Credit: WOLFSPEED, INC.

Wolfspeed has produced a single crystal 300mm silicon carbide wafer, an advancement that marks the next stage in the development of silicon carbide technology.

The company, which holds over 2,300 patents related to silicon carbide, is preparing for large-scale manufacturing using the new wafer size.

Wolfspeed’s 300mm platform will support the production of power electronics as well as substrates for optical and radio frequency systems, offering integration potential across optical, photonic, thermal, and power domains.

The transition to 300mm wafers is expected to meet increasing demand in sectors such as AI infrastructure and augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) devices.

As computing workloads grow and data centre power requirements continue to rise, the new silicon carbide technology could help enable higher voltage power delivery systems and improved thermal management at wafer scale.

For AR/VR applications, the material properties of silicon carbide such as thermal conductivity and mechanical strength are considered suitable for systems needing compact form factors and efficient heat dissipation.

Beyond applications in AI infrastructure and AR/VR platforms, Wolfspeed’s move to 300mm wafer production aims to address demand for advanced power devices used in high-voltage transmission and industrial solutions.

The change to a larger diameter substrate is designed to increase manufacturing efficiency and scalability.

The company stated that its vertically integrated supply chain, covering processes from crystal growth through advanced packaging, will strengthen domestic semiconductor capabilities.

Wolfspeed chief technology officer Elif Balkas said: “Producing a 300mm single crystal silicon carbide wafer is a significant technology achievement and the result of years of focused innovation in crystal growth, boule and wafer processing.

“It positions Wolfspeed to support the industry’s most transformative technologies, especially critical elements of the AI ecosystem, immersive augmented and virtual reality systems, and other advanced power device applications.”

In September 2025, Wolfspeed announced the commercial introduction of its 200mm silicon carbide materials portfolio.

The launch included both bare wafers and epitaxial products for industry qualification.

According to Wolfspeed, these developments improved device yields with enhanced doping uniformity, thickness consistency and greater scalability.

The knowledge gained from the 200mm platform also contributed to its existing range of 150mm silicon carbide products.