Despite making up only 40% of business leaders, a third of women leaders have technology expertise compared with only 18% of men, according to new research by Accenture.
The research also reveals that one in four FTSE 100 board level executives are now proficient in technology, an increase of 12% over the last three years, as well as Britain’s boardrooms being named the most tech-savvy in the world.
Skills in technology are becoming more sought after with C-suite vacancies for data and AI on the rise in the midst of an AI boom.
Analysing the professional background of every CEO and board member across the largest 2,500 companies globally, the research shows that more than 23% of UK business leaders are now proficient in technology.
This involves either having held a senior role at a technology company, responsibility for technology decisions, or exposure to areas such as AI, cloud, data, or cybersecurity – a rise from 19% in 2023.
Emma Kendrew, Accenture’s technology lead in the UK, said: “It’s hugely encouraging to see the experience women in technology are bringing to leadership teams today.
“With organisations completely focused on long-term growth, diverse teams bring in a range of experiences that drive innovation. Emerging technology, like AI, can benefit all sectors and regions in the UK.”
The UK’s most senior executives lead all other countries in Europe for technology skills, followed by France which grew its technology skills base by six percentage points year-on-year to 20% today.
When analysing the C-Suite specifically, nearly one in five (19%) CEOs in FTSE 100 businesses have technology experience, indicating the role technology is playing to transform the UK’s listed businesses.