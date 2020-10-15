Brits would be willing to take a paycut to continue working from home in the UK.

This is according to video conferencing device company Owl Labs, which surveyed 2,000 full-time UK workers aged between 22 and 65 for its UK State of Remote Work report.

Current government advice is to work from home where possible. According to the Office of National Statistics, In April 2020, 46.6% of employed people in the UK did some work at home, and of those people, 86.0% did so as a result of the pandemic.

According to Owl Labs, 84% of UK full-time workers are planning on working remotely in some way for the rest of 2020, with 55% planning to take a hybrid approach with some days a week spent in the office. The report highlighted that remote working as emerged as the “preferred way to work” for many employees.

In fact, for 41% of people, being forced to return to the office would be enough for them to be likely to resign.

45% said they would be willing to take a pay cut if it meant they could continue working from home, with 15% willing to take a pay cut of 5%. For the average full-time UK salary of £30,353, this would mean a pay reduction of £1,518 a year.

However, if an employer were to make adjustments to salaries taking account of savings made through lower commuting costs, over half of employees would start looking for other roles.

When it comes to remote working, employees also have expectations in terms of the provision of equipment. 74% believe their company should provide devices such as laptops, printers and additional screens, with 50% believing they should provide office furniture such as chairs. 50% of employees believe their companies should contribute to WiFi and phone bills.

For workers who do return to the office, 65% believe PPE and antibacterial products should be provided.

