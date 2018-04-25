Jasmine is a staff writer for Verdict. You can reach her at jasmine.leezogbessou@verdict.co.uk

Cycling, especially in big, developed urban areas makes a lot of sense, but there’s a lot still to be done to make sure people are able to get on their bikes and go.

Earlier this month the United Nations (UN) officially declared 3 June to be World Bicycle Day, encouraging its 193 member states to include bicycles in development programmes and policies in order to improve global road safety.

Meanwhile, the 2015 Global High Shift Cycling Scenario study commissioned by the European Cyclists’ Federation showed that cycling can reduce urban transport carbon emissions by 7% and could save the world nearly $6 trillion over the next 15 years.

With that in mind, here are the seven most bicycle friendly cities in the world according to the so-called Copenhagenize Index and what they’re doing to encourage cycling.

The Copenhagenize Index — which measures bicycle-friendliness in cities around the world — uses 14 factors to judge the most cycle friendly cities.

These include bicycle facilities, urban planning, traffic calming, perception of safety and bicycle culture, the cities encouraging more frequent bicycle use and having the infrastructure to do so.

Copenhagen, Denmark

1.4 million kilometers are cycled on average every weekday in Copenhagen, with 41% of all trips to and from work and educational institutions taken by bike, according to the US 2017 Annual Bicycle Report

Copenhagen has introduced the so-called Bicycle Track Priority Plan 2017-2025, aiming to increase the percentage of commuters who cycle every weekday to 50% by 2025

Initiatives in the city include new bicycle tracks, the expansion of existing bicycle tracks and green bicycle routes — these green routes run separately from other traffic routes with less congestion

Utrecht, the Netherlands

With over 125,000 residents who cycle between 7am and 7pm every day, 96% of households in the city with one or more bikes, and 50% of households with three or more bikes, Utrecht is easily one of the biggest cities in the world for cycling

Utrecht has a large capacity for bicycle parking stations, with 12,000 spots available and is aiming to create 21,000 more parking places by 2020

Some 37,000 cyclists use the busiest bicycle route in the city centre daily

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

In Amsterdam the total number of bikes comes to 881,000, with two million kilometres cycled by residents daily

The total length of cycle paths reaches 767 kilometres, with 513 kilometres making up the dedicated cycle paths

Bicycle parking spots in Amsterdam come up to around 10,000

Strasbourg, France

Strasbourg is the largest cycle network in France, with 560 kilometres of cycle tracks and 4,400 bikes available to rent under the Vélhop bike sharing system

Bikes are able to be rented short or long term from an hour to a year, including maintenance visits

Malmo, Sweden

The Swedish city of Malmo has a public cycle scheme with over 510 kilometres of cycle paths

Bikes can be used for an hour at a time and can be accessed with a specific card or user ID and pin, otherwise residents can become a member to buy an annual ticket

Bordeaux, France

The City Council of Bordeaux implemented a three-year cycling plan with a €70 million investment last year.

Under the plan the city expects to raise the the number of people getting around the city by cycling from 4% to 15% by 2020.

Spending will go towards the French city’s cycling infrastructure which includes connections from suburbs to the city centre and the extension of contraflow cycling lanes

Antwerp, Belgium

Antwerp already has a popular bike hire system but is doing more to get people in the saddle.

Antwerp started its cycling policy plan in 2015 and has initiatives for those wanting to explore and tour the city by bike, as well as a cycling map for tourists looking for a challenge

The UN said that it made 3 June World Bicycle Day to emphasis that “the bicycle is a symbol of sustainable transportation and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production, and has a positive impact on climate”.

World Bicycle Day is a part of the UN’s plans to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The World Cycling Alliance (WCA) and the ECF have been pushing for World Bicycle Day for around two years.

WCA and ECF secretary general Bernhard Ensink said: