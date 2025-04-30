Social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), will roll out a new feature on its site to allow premium users to upload video content in 4K resolution.

The reasoning behind this is likely to ensure that X can compete with video-sharing sites like YouTube and Vimeo, as well as being a way to attract new customers and keep them using the platform.

What will this mean for X users?

X has long been trying to encourage users to use the platform for video generation. Earlier in 2025, the company rolled out a dedicated feed for vertical videos. Previously, paying subscribers could upload 1080p videos up to 8GB in size and three hours in length. Now, with support for 4K videos, the size requirement is likely to change.

With the introduction of features like the X TV App, users can also seamlessly transition from consuming video content on their mobile devices to larger screens, such as LG Smart TVs. This is another benefit for users as they can view content on larger screens, incentivizing use.

The benefits

This strategy is part of a wider move for X to benefit from the ongoing video content revolution that has taken over the social media world. Every platform has adopted or is introducing ways to integrate video content as this is simply the medium that users are currently enjoying the most, encouraging them to spend time on the platforms.

TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing social media platform, has long had a focus on short video clips, with more than two billion active users worldwide. But X hopes it can rival this. According to internal data shared by X, video views experienced remarkable year-on-year growth of 40% in 2024, surpassing 8.3 billion total views.

The growth in video consumption on X also provides advertisers with more opportunities to reach their target audiences. This not only diversifies the platform’s content library but also appeals to a broader audience. For example, younger users will be attracted to the platform as this format takes off, encouraged by celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Serena Williams attaching their names.

Overall impact

The video generation feature on X not only boosts engagement through increases in viewership but also enhances content variety and accessibility, making it a powerful tool for both users and advertisers.

The platform’s strategic focus on video content is likely to continue driving growth and engagement and is expected to ensure X’s strong position in the social media market in the years to come.