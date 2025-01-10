Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) startup, xAI, has launched a new consumer app called Grok, providing users access to the company’s chatbot.
The Grok app, currently in beta, is available for free on iOS and features xAI’s latest model, Grok 2.
The Grok app offers several features, including image generation, real-time information access via the web and Musk’s social media platform, X, and an engaging conversational tone.
The app also emphasises user privacy.
According to its description in Apple’s App Store, Grok is designed to be truthful, useful, and curious, providing answers to questions and generating images.
Previously, Grok was accessible only through the X platform, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The app’s launch follows the December release of a free version of the chatbot for all X users.
The app does not currently offer a subscription option, and its description suggests it is available only in the US.
In a blog post dated 12 December 2024, xAI stated that the Grok-2 model is three times faster and offers improved accuracy, instruction-following, and multilingual capabilities.
While the new version is free for all X users, Premium and Premium+ users benefit from higher usage limits and early access to new features.
On 23 December 2024, xAI announced a Series C funding round, raising $6bn to support the development of advanced AI systems.
The equity financing attracted 97 investors, with contributions starting from as little as $77,593. Details of the investors, as well as the company’s valuation and revenue, were not disclosed in the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which was submitted on Thursday 9 January 2025.
The company aims to use the funds to accelerate infrastructure development, launch groundbreaking products, and further research future technologies.