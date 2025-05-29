This partnership is expected to provide “valuable” data to xAI. Credit: FAMILY STOCK/Shutterstock.

Telegram has partnered with xAI, Elon Musk’s AI company, to integrate the latter’s Grok chatbot across all Telegram apps.

As part of the one-year deal, xAI will make $300m payment in combination of cash and equity to Telegram.

xAI will also share half of the revenue from any subscription sales made through Telegram.

In a post on X platform, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said: “Together, we win!”

This move is poised to leverage Telegram’s audience, which exceeds one billion users.

Durov was cited by Reuters as saying that xAI’s access to data would be limited strictly to what users willingly share with Grok during their direct interactions.

In response to the announcement, Elon Musk clarified that no formal deal has been signed yet, though Durov mentioned that the parties have reached an agreement in principle, with only formalities remaining to be completed.

This partnership is expected to provide “valuable” data to xAI that can be used to train and enhance its AI models.

xAI has not responded to requests for comment.

In April 2025, it was reported that xAI was seeking a $20bn in a funding round, which would place the company’s valuation at more than $120bn.

xAI Holdings was launched in March 2025. It was formed through the merger of Musk’s AI venture, xAI, and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

According to one source, the raised funds could be used to reduce some of the debt Musk accumulated during this acquisition and privatisation of Twitter, now rebranded as X.