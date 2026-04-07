Xoople is building a data infrastructure platform designed to track physical change on Earth and provide data for enterprise use. Credit: FOTOGRIN/Shutterstock.com.

Spanish data infrastructure company Xoople has raised $130m in a Series B funding round, taking its total funding to $225m, as it prepares to begin commercial operations this quarter after seven years of development.

The funding round investors included Nazca Capital, CDTI (Government of Spain), MCH, Endeavor Catalyst, and Buenavista Equity Partners.

Founded in 2019, Xoople is building a data infrastructure platform designed to track physical change on Earth and deliver enterprise-ready data.

The company says the system is intended to support organisations using AI and agentic workflows by providing insight into real-world conditions, with applications spanning supply chain management, risk underwriting, infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, and the tracking of geopolitical and security risks.

Xoople describes the platform as an “Earth system of record” and aims to connect digital systems with physical-world data through proprietary datasets.

The company has built satellites to produce scientific-grade datasets and has developed an end-to-end system intended to integrate its Earth data layer into existing business tools.

Xoople CEO Fabrizio Pirondini said: “Every major computing era creates a new system of record; those that define that system become the economic centres of that era. CRMs gave companies a system of record for customers.

“Cloud platforms create systems of record for software and data. We are building the system of record for the physical world in the AI era with Xoople.

“After seven years developing our system in stealth, we are incredibly excited to begin commercialisation in Q2 and start scaling up that capability in the market.”

Since its launch, Xoople has operated in stealth while developing the platform and forming strategic partnerships.

Xoople says its private preview customers, which include government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, use its intelligence for supply chain optimisation and infrastructure monitoring, agricultural forecasting and resource planning, insurance risk modelling and disaster response, urban planning and infrastructure resilience, and scenario planning and forecasting.