Rumours began swirling yesterday that Zimbabwe was about to experience a military coup as military vehicles began rolling into the capital city, Harare.

So far, soldiers have seized the headquarters of the country’s national broadcaster and gunfire was heard during the night in the capital. Several ministers have been arrested and there are concerns over what has happened to the country’s president, Robert Mugabe.

Timeline for Crossing borders

A Zimbabwean army general, major general Sibusio Moyo, read out a statement on national television saying that Mugabe and his family were safe. He denied that there had been a coup, saying the military was targeting the “criminals” around the president.

Moyo said he wished to:

… make it clear that this is not a military takeover of government. We want to pacify a degenerating political, social and economic situation in our country.

No one is quite sure what is going on, except a Twitter account by the name Zanu PF.

What is Zanu PF?

The account claims to be the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front, the country’s ruling party. It isn’t a verified Twitter account, though it says it is “official”.

It appears to have grown overnight – tweets from the account were gaining around 200 interactions on average, which has since gone up to over 2,000.

Right now, the most information about Zimbabwe appears to be coming from the Zanu PF Twitter account. Here are some of the strangest messages it has posted in the past.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

The strangest tweets from the Zanu PF Twitter account

What’s going to happen next?

Mugabe is set to fight what could be his final election last year. The 94-year-old fired his vice president last week, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and many expected Mugabe to appoint his wife, Grace Mugabe, to be his second in command. This is expected to occur at the Zanu-PF special congress next month.