Zoom has today (1 Feb) announced new capabilities for its AI Companion which it claims will improve connection, productivity and collaboration across its platform.
The generative AI (GenAI) assistant is available across all of Zoom’s services, including Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Whiteboard and Zoom Meetings.
Zoom is introducing an analytics dashboard to help owners and admins gain a better understanding of how the AI assistant is being used across their company.
It marks a significant shift towards AI adoption in the day-to-day operations of companies.
The success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise, a GenAI chatbot designed exclusively for businesses and corporate users, ignited the demand for AI within enterprises.
Research and analysis company GlobalData forecasts that by 2030, the total global AI market will be worth over $900bn.
“AI Companion has generated over five million meeting summaries since we launched it in September 2023,” said Mahesh Ram, head of AI at Zoom.
Adding: “We are focused on building AI capabilities that support collaboration, connection, and productivity, and empower users to do their best work.”
Zoom first launched its AI Companion in August 2023 free of charge for paying Zoom account users.
The GenAI assistant can get users up to speed if they are late to a meeting or compose replies to multiple messages in the correct tone.
According to Zoom, the company is dedicated to responsible AI and claims it will not use any use any customer content to train its AI models.
Zoom’s 2023 Q4 financial report outlines how the company plans to “layer more AI technologies into our products to help our customers maximise their return on investment on our platform.”