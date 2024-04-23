Zoom Video Communications has been granted a patent for a method to provide a contact center service for events on a limited term basis. The method involves configuring, deploying, and operating the service based on event configurations and features. The service is terminated upon expiration of the event term. GlobalData’s report on Zoom Video Communications gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Zoom Video Communications, Intelligent contact centers was a key innovation area identified from patents. Zoom Video Communications's grant share as of February 2024 was 36%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Contact center service for events with configurable features

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Zoom Video Communications Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11928692B2) outlines a method for providing a contact center service for events. The method involves receiving a request for the service, generating an executable file to deploy the service based on specified configurations, monitoring user traffic, and scaling resources accordingly. The service is terminated upon the expiration of the event term, with the server deprovisioning space, disconnecting endpoints, and revoking access privileges. The configurations are defined by the selected contact center service template, and access to service features is facilitated by an event system. The method also includes extending the term based on event changes and scaling resources based on user traffic.



Furthermore, the patent describes a non-transitory computer-readable medium storing instructions for performing the method operations, including selecting service templates, using virtual receptionists, and facilitating various event types. An apparatus is also detailed, comprising a memory and processor to execute the method instructions, integrating with event systems, establishing access privileges, and mapping telephone numbers post-service termination. The service features include engagements via telephony, video, chat, text message, and social media modalities. The patent emphasizes the dynamic nature of the contact center service, adapting resources based on user traffic and event requirements, ultimately providing a comprehensive solution for managing communication during various events.

