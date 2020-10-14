Video conferencing company Zoom has announced two new products at its annual user conference Zoomtopia.

50,000 attendees have signed up for this year’s virtual Zoomtopia, in which the company will share its vision for “secure, frictionless communication”, which this year has the theme of courage.

OnZoom: Zoom events platform unveiled at Zoomtopia

The company has unveilled OnZoom, which is in public beta from today. OnZoom is an events platform that allows paid Zoom users to schedule, create, publicise, host and monetise online events and is a way for Zoom users to discover, pay for and attend online events, such as classes, fundraisers or concerts all in one place.

The company has also announced OnZoom partners, including WW (formerly Weight Watchers), drinks brand Bacardi, surfing and skating events company Life Rolls On and travel and lifestyle marketing company Beautiful Destinations.

Events are currently capped at 1,000 attendees, with the option to livestream events. OnZoom is initially being launched in the US, with plans for a worldwide rollout in 2021. During 2020, the company said it will not take a platform fee per ticket.

The company is also exploring third-party integration for OnZoom.

Zapps bring third-party apps to Zoom

Zoom also unveilled Zapps, bringing “best-of-breed apps Into the Zoom experience” to both free and paid users. Zapps allows users to access third-party apps from within Zoom, including Dropbox, SurveyMonkey, Box, Cameo, Kahoot, Slack and Slido before, during and after meetings. Users can add and navigate apps while a meeting is taking place as an “app store right where you need it most” for tasks such as sharing and collaborating on documents or conducting surveys.

Launching worldwide, Zapps will be part of Zoom’s App Marketplace, and will enable users to add apps directly to their Zoom account, and then share Zapps with other users during meetings.

As well as the initial 35 third-party apps, developers can also submit Zapps to Zoom for testing, approval, hosting and publishing.

Due to a rise in remote working caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Zoom’s revenue has grown by 355%.

