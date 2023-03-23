Zscaler, a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) vendor, relies on a network of sales channel partners to sell and distribute its offerings across its customer base. According to proprietary analysis in GlobalData’s Zscaler Partner Ecosystem Profile, the security, cloud computing, and networking categories account for 66.5% of the total 88 partner engagements, as of December 2021. Buy the detailed profile here.Buy the detailed profile here.

Zscaler provides a security-as-a-service platform that detects data breaches and protects any connected device across the organization from cyber-attacks. It provides ransomware and threat protection, cloud and mobile security, branch transformation, guest Wi-Fi security and software package deployment. The company caters its services to public sectors, federals, education, government, banking and financial sectors. It works with Microsoft, CrowdStrike, AWS, Okta, Splunk, Aruba, CISCO, VMware and SAP among others. Zscaler is headquartered in San Jose, California, the US.

As depicted in the chart above, Zscaler's partner engagements are focused on serving clients across North America, which accounted for 76.1% of their overall partner engagements, followed by Western Europe with a share of 14.8%, according to GlobalData's report.

Financial markets, government, and retail emerged as the top three industry verticals, that Zscaler is focusing on serving via its partners. These verticals together contributed 26.8% of the total vertical-specific partner engagements, with manufacturing leading the partner engagement distribution with a share of 7.2%.

The table below covers prominent partners of Zscaler based on GlobalData's proprietary scoring framework, which analyzes partner engagements on multiple parameters including revenue band, employee band, partnership certification, partner vertical and geography focus, among others. The majority of Zscaler's partners are value-added distributors or resellers.

GlobalData's Partner Network Database tracks and evaluates the partner ecosystem for over 300 ICT vendors, across 29 industries, 18 ICT solution areas, and 7 regions using a proprietary partner scoring framework. To uncover and analyses the partner network for other leading ICT vendors, access GlobalData's proprietary partner ecosystem profiles below:

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Partner Network Database tracks partner ecosystem of IT vendors. The database offers granular details on official partners of the IT vendors spread across the geographies. This analysis considers only partners details that are sourced from company website, press releases, CXO commentary from the publicly available sources and excludes all terminated and rumoured partner deals.