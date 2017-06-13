The Israeli telecom market is saturated and growth has been slow in this mature and developed market. There are, and have been, numerous operators competing in a relatively small market.
However, the deployment so-called G.fast technology — allowing older copper phones line to reach speeds comparable to fiber — is expected to boost internet revenues in Israel.
This means it is a lot cheaper to setup as you don’t need to dig up roads. It simply uses existing infrastructure with some relatively simple modifications.
A combination of G.fast and additional investment planned for the country’s fiber infrastructure will mean fixed line internet revenue is set to increase 10.7 percent on average every year from 2016-2021.