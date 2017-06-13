GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The Israeli telecom market is saturated and growth has been slow in this mature and developed market. There are, and have been, numerous operators competing in a relatively small market.

However, the deployment so-called G.fast technology — allowing older copper phones line to reach speeds comparable to fiber — is expected to boost internet revenues in Israel.

This means it is a lot cheaper to setup as you don’t need to dig up roads. It simply uses existing infrastructure with some relatively simple modifications.

A combination of G.fast and additional investment planned for the country’s fiber infrastructure will mean fixed line internet revenue is set to increase 10.7 percent on average every year from 2016-2021.