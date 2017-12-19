If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, you may be disappointed. In many places around the world, climate change is making the possibility of a snow increasingly unlikely.
However, if you dream of waking up in frosty climes, it’s still possible. In fact many businesses have made a real event out of the ice and cold. All around the world, ice hotels have sprung up. These unique venues offer all the creature comforts of a standard boutique hotel, plus a unique experience.
Still, it’s probably best to expect a frosty reception…
Hotel de Glace, Canada
Simultaneously one of the world’s newest ice hotels and one of the oldest, this one opened its doors in 2001. The Hotel de Glace is located just 4km north of Quebec City and has something of a unique selling point. Every year it is planned for the entire hotel to be melted down. In this way, the whole place is refreshed every year. When it reopens the following winter it will be completely rebuilt and remodeled. Guests can choose from one of 45 themed bedrooms. There’s also a Nordic spa which sits outside under the stars.
Suite 29 – Le Cercle de la vie/ the Circle of Life! Sculptors: Stéphan Robert, Jonathan Bouchard
HÔTEL DE GLACE 2014 This stunning suite reflects the theme of our 14th season: myths and legends from around the world!!
Are you ready for the 2017 season? Preparations are going well! This winter, we will be open from January 4 to March 26. Here's the 2016 Grand Hall!
Hôtel de Glace 2016 ECSTASIES OF DELIGHT – Suite #17 Sculptors : Guy Beauregard, Séveline Beauregard Artistic Director : Pierre l'Heureux. A soft mix of classic art (Bernini), a modern thought (Philippe Lupien), enhanced by a flamboyant ability to create (Guy Beauregard), spiced by a strong desire for accomplishment (Pierre l'Heureux). Experience the Ice Hotel in ecstasies of delight!
Arctic Snow Hotel, Finland
The most noteworthy place to stay at Arctic Snow is, of course, the snow hotel. However, there’s plenty of other options too. For example, guests can enjoy sleeping in a glass igloo and staring up at the stars as they doze off. There’s also fancy frozen suites in the hotel itself, complete with frozen beds and ice-hewn furniture. There’s also a sauna made of snow, a standard sauna, and even an outdoor jacuzzi. Lake Lehtojärvi sits alongside the village so guests can try ice-fishing or snow-shoe hiking around its shores.
Iglu-Dorf Gstaad, Switzerland
Every couple of years this place changes its theme. This year it’s got a tropical Hawaiian theme for guests. However, if you’re expecting warm, sun and sandy beaches, think again. Everything in the hotel is hewn from ice and snow. There’s an outdoor jacuzzi, of course, as well as cheese fondue in the evenings.
Icehotel, Sweden
Founded in 1989, this is the very first ice hotel, where the phenomenon began. Like Hotel de Glace, the original Icehotel in Sweden is reborn every year with a new theme and new rooms. Every year artists flock to the hotel to redesign each of its rooms so no stay is like another. The major selling point of the Icehotel is its pedigree, but the silence is a pretty fine thing too.
ICEHOTEL 365 – available all year round. Art Suite Flow. Design Francisco Cortés Zamudio. The suite Flow manifests the mental state of being immersed in a feeling of energized focus. The bed represents the harmonized feelings, the rectangles on the wall the liberation of the mind and the whirlpool near the bed is the connection with the idea. Beside the bed you find a sculpture, which symbolizes the feeling of taking off that we get when we enter the flow.
Artist Francisco Cortés Zamudio is dedicating his creation to a close friend who is no longer with us. "To my soulmate Sten." FRANCISCO CORTÉS ZAMUDIO is an artist based in Berlin. He works as a painter and loves to play music and enjoy nature somewhere far away from the city.
is an artist based in Berlin. He works as a painter and loves to play music and enjoy nature somewhere far away from the city. __________________________________________________________ @asafkliger @fcozamudio #icehotelsweden #icehotel #sweden #hotels #visitsweden #icehotel365 #swedishlapland #art #design #architects #beautifulhotels #kiruna #kirunalapland #iceart #welltravelled #bucketlist #travelgram
After a summer of sunshine and bright nights, the fall is slowly arriving and with that the first Northern lights of the year – you can see them already at the end of August. Escape the city, experience the shift of seasons and enjoy a few quiet days at ICEHOTEL this fall. ICEHOTEL 365 SUGAR SUITE Design Emil Olofsson, Peter Istad & Oskar Gustafsson. SUGAR – ALLURING, SEDUCTIVE and sweet. This is our world today. Inspired by the consumerism of sugar, the trio behind the suite chose the discus-shaped candy Non Stop to represent their idea. The soft rounded shapes are repeated in a structural installation throughout the room, composed to create energy and a dynamic experience for you. "Today you find huge candy stores filled with sweets from floor to ceiling, expressing themselves as cascades of colours and shapes in all imaginable forms. We wanted to create a strong spatial experience; sugar sweet and enjoyable, but daring at the same time." EMIL OLOFSSON lives in Gerlesborg and graduated from the Royal Institute of Art. He has worked with ice and snow together with Peder Istad for 12 years. PEDER ISTAD is a Norwegian artist who lives in Bohuslän. He works with several forms of expressions and materials with focus on sculptures in stone, snow and ice in public spaces. OSKAR GUSTAFSSON lives in Gothenburg. He attends his second year at Stenebyskolan in the department of woodwork and furniture making in Dals Långed.
ICEHOTEL 365 – available all year round so you can sleep in this room this summer if you want to book an adventurous getaway. Deluxe Suite Twitter; with ensuite warm bathroom and relax. Design Lena Kriström. WONDER WHAT'S BEING tweeted? The artist Lena Kriström has created the suite Twitter that highlights our addiction in this connected world – the addiction to the phone, tablet and Internet. The sculptures in the suite indicate that it's something in the air – a response to today's normalized state. "The ice, which we borrow, opens my senses into multiple dimensions." LENA KRISTRÖM is a sculptor living in Jukkasjärvi that has been sculpting for ICEHOTEL for 25 years. She sculpts in a variety of materials, including snow, ice, stone and magnetite from the iron ore mine in Kiruna. In her spare time she enjoys cross-country skiing with her puppy Rask.
_____________________________________________________________ @asafkliger @lenakristrom #icehotelsweden #icehotel #sweden #hotels #visitsweden #swedishlapland #architects #iceart #twitter #beautifulhotels #bucketlist #icehotel365
Welcome to our spacious ice art gallery. This is a creative meeting place where we all can be artists for a day; creating our own sculpture out of the wonderful smooth ice. A must do when you visit – open year round!
The terms "Icehotel" and "Northern lights" top the list on google search by foreign travelers going to Sweden, according to a study on online searches published by Visit Sweden. We are happy and proud and as much as we love the midnight sun we are still very much looking forward to soon having the northern lights back; dancing in the sky. Already at the end of August-beginning of September you can experience beautiful lights in the few hours of dark sky.
The SnowCastle of Kemi, Finland
Home of the world’s largest snow restaurant, the SnowCastle of Kemi in Finland really is a site to behold. Styled just like a real castle except built of snow, the place is an imposing structure. Every year the castle is refreshed and 2018’s theme is Animal Wonderland. Guests can stay in premium seafront villas with glass walls allowing them to gaze out over the frozen sea.
"The SnowCastle of Kemi is the biggest snow fort in the world. It is rebuilt every winter with a different architecture in Kemi, Finland. The area covered by the castle has varied from 13,000 to over 20,000 square metres. Despite its varying configurations, the snow castle has a few recurring elements: a chapel, a restaurant and a hotel."
Бзынь! Сегодня понедельник, а значит нужно правильно настроиться на рабочую неделю. Так что начнём рассказывать вам об интересных и необычных местах в мире, ибо хорошая мотивация ̶и̶ ̶к̶р̶а̶с̶и̶в̶ы̶е̶ ̶к̶а̶р̶т̶и̶н̶к̶и̶ помогут продуктивно войти в новый день 🌞. Сохраняйте в закладки и проверяйте направления через ORDI – это удобно, быстро, легко, а главное, выгодно 💰 Знали ли вы о Ледяном замке в Финляндии? Расположен он в городе Кеми, и это самый большой ледяной комплекс в мире! Каждый год замок меняет свой внешний вид, а над оформлением работают лучшие ледяные скульпторы с разных стран ☃️ В комплексе находится и ледяной отель, где каждый желающий может проверить свою холодоустойчивость ❄️ Представляете – ресепшн, номера, стены, мебель – все изо льда! Не передать словами, как это красиво и необычно. Конечно, немного прохладно, но нам не привыкать 😉 . #ordirobot #ORDIрекомендует #ORDItravel #финляндия #ледянойотель #необычныеместа
Hotel Kakslauttanen Igloo Village, Finland
Not technically an ice hotel in the same sense as others on this list, but worthy of note nonetheless. Hotel Kakslauttanen has a variety of igloos and chalets, but the most striking are the ‘glass igloos’. These are two or four-person rooms will glass rooves allowing guests to gaze out at the auroras which light up the sky above them. Each pod comes with a shower and toilet, so all the modcons are available at your doorstep. However, if you’re really into the idea of sleeping in an ice hotel, try the snow rooms. These are silent rooms igloos crafted from ice and snow, and yes, they come with a downy-sleeping bag to keep guests warm too. Finally, there are a series of ultra-luxury suites available at the village.
Hotel Kakslauttanen – welcome to Lapland's most enchanting holiday resort. From inside one their glass igloos, you can admire the northern lights and the twinkling of the bright, starry sky with your loved one – in the comforting warmth of room temperature. Under the glass roof you'll find your own toilet, beds for two people and an additional bed, should you need it. Showers and saunas are available in separate buildings, with separate facilities for men and women. Their glass igloos are available right through the northern lights season, which begins around the third week of August and finished around the end of April.
Kirkenes Snowhotel, Norway
While this list attests that there are plenty of ice hotels around. And yes, many of them are particularly beautiful. But Kirkenes definitely stands out as one of the most beautiful snow hotels around. The craftsmanship in the ice carvings and attention to detail are something else. In addition to enjoying the rooms, guests can take part in a wide range of activities. These include a King Crab safari, a husky safari, and even a snowmobile safari. In addition, there’s the chance to watch the Northern Lights, go ice fishing, and meet reindeer and huskies in the winter park.
A happy 1. day of Christmas for all. Which snowroom will you be visiting this season? Our Frozen room was so popular, so this time we have two! So double the chance to spend your night with Elsa, Olaf and Sven.
Hotel Of Ice, Romania
There’s no evidence that Count Dracula ever visited an ice hotel, but if he did, it would be this one. Located in the the heart of what-used-to-be-Transylvania, this one is a small, cosy place to stay. This year’s theme is ‘The World Of Ice Music’ whatever that might mean. As ever, there’s a restaurant on site offering the best local dishes for guests to enjoy.
Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel, Norway
Last but not least, the Northernmost ice hotel in the world. Safe to say, if you want a chilly stay, this is the place to go. Located in the wilderness thirty minutes drive from Norway’s Alta Airport, if you want peace and quiet, this is the place to visit. The hotel is about 2500 sqm large and has approximately 30 rooms including suites, ice gallery, and ice -chapel. All the usual experiences are available and there’s a large, comfy main house where guests can access their creature comforts as well as toilets and changing facilities. In the mornings, guests are encouraged to start the day with a dip in the sauna, before enjoying the many activities that are on offer.
We love to spend time out in the icebar with guests visiting from all around the world.
