AccelerComm, a startup that creates technology to reduce errors and latency in 5G and other wireless communications, has raised £5.8m in a funding round.

The Southampton University spinout will use the funds to scale up operations and expand into the US and other global markets. It will also be used to make new hires and develop its internet protocol (IP) technology business.

Venture capital group IQ Capital led the Series A funding round, with contributions from existing investors Bloc Ventures and the IP Group.

Founded in 2016, the UK startup has developed a channel coding IP that reduces transmission errors in mobile, small cell and satellite communications.

The suite of software and hardware products can be used by telecommunications providers to combat noise, interference and poor signal strength. This can reduce latency and power consumption for 5G networks and in turn provide a boost to technologies running on 5G networks, such as virtual reality, industrial IoT and autonomous vehicles.

Tom Cronk, CEO of AccelerComm said: “From gaming and VR to automated robotic manufacturing lines and telemedicine, the use cases on the road to 5G appear almost limitless. But a critical roadblock remains – latency. For more than 15 years a research team led by Prof. Maunder, first at the University of Southampton and now at AccelerComm, has been working to solve the challenge to deliver on the 5G promise of a low latency, high throughput experience.

“We are delighted to have closed our Series A funding round, which will help us further develop and deploy our already market-leading technology to help improve the efficiency of networks for many years to come.”

Max Bautin, Managing Partner at IQ Capital commented “We are very excited that we have been able to partner with AccelerComm in this round of funding. Squeezing ever more data into limited radio spectrum at faster and faster speeds is a huge challenge facing the telecoms industry. Improving the efficiency and reliability of data transfer has become critical to many industries – not just in cellular networks and IoT but also satellites, drones, fixed wireless internet and anything else that uses radio waves.

“AccelerComm’s track record of selling to globally very sophisticated blue-chip customers and deep IP are very impressive.”

