IT services provider Accenture is continuing its deal-making spree with the acquisition of data consultancy Redkite.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
UK-based Redkite specialises in full stack data to assist businesses in boosting their performance using AI and data-driven insights.
Founded in 2018, the acquired company holds experience in the retail, media, and consumer goods and services sectors.
Accenture said that the acquisition will strengthen its data capabilities and enable clients to speed up transformation by leveraging advanced data platforms to unlock AI’s potential across the business.
The deal is a component of Accenture’s goal of investing $3bn in three years to bolster its data and AI practice.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Under the terms of the agreement, Redkite’s staff of over 230 people will become a part of the technology vendor’s data and AI practice in the UK.
Accenture data and AI practice managing director Kayur Rughani said: “In order to move from experimentation to scaled implementation, our clients need a strong data and AI foundation, and they need to be value-led in every capability they choose to reinvent with generative AI.
“The powerful combination of Accenture and Redkite’s capabilities, expertise and services will help clients make the shift to scale AI investments, rapidly and responsibly.”
Redkite managing director Jon Tippell said: “For companies to embrace the opportunity of data and AI, they need strong digital foundations in the cloud across their business.
“Joining Accenture means we can become a stronger force for our clients to set their data strategies in motion and fuel their organisations with intelligence.”
Last month, Accenture took over Ocelot Consulting and Incapsulate, and signed an agreement to acquire Ammagamma.
In mid-November, the IT company reached an agreement to acquire Solnet, a New Zealand-based cloud technology company.