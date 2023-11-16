Accenture expects Solnet’s acquisition to enhance its local cloud and infrastructure engineering product portfolio. Credit: Konektus Photo/Shutterstock.

IT services provider Accenture has reached an agreement to buy New Zealand-based Solnet for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is part of Accenture’s strategy to enhance its local cloud and infrastructure engineering product portfolio.

Under the terms of the agreement, over 100 technologists from Wellington-headquartered Solnet will join Accenture.

Solnet provides managed services and operations, end-to-end consulting, and solution development services.

The company offers technology consulting services to both private and public organisations in New Zealand, covering a variety of industries.

Solnet’s advisory services are focused on developing strategies to unlock the potential of novel technologies.

It also provides clients with solutions for designing, automating, and optimising complex business processes using intelligent automation.

Accenture Australia and New Zealand business head Peter Burns said: “New digital technologies are driving productivity across private and public organisations, helping Aotearoa New Zealand to be more competitive in the global economy and improving the services offered to New Zealanders.

“Solnet has developed an impressive solution design and delivery skillset in this space, and they have a strong heritage of delivering large-scale projects. Having the Solnet team join us brings more talented support for our clients to meet their growth objectives and modernize their technology systems for the future.”

Solnet managing director Mark Botherway said: “Joining Accenture now gives our people global growth opportunities to broaden their exposure and career potential. We will continue to offer our clients the personalised experience, quality service and support they know and expect.”

Earlier in November 2023, Accenture acquired Spanish cybersecurity company Innotec Security.

In the previous month, Accenture signed a deal to buy US-based OnProcess Technology to enhance its supply chain capabilities.