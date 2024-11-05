Allitix delivers customised Anaplan-based offerings that span finance, sales, supply chain, and human resources. Credit: Accenture.

Accenture has acquired Allitix, a US-based consulting and technology firm that specialises in Anaplan solutions.

Through this acquisition, Accenture aims to bolster its integrated enterprise planning capabilities, particularly in financial planning and analysis, sales performance management, and supply chain.

Founded in 2017 and based in Irvine, California, Allitix delivers customised Anaplan-based offerings that span finance, sales, supply chain, and human resources, catering to sectors such as manufacturing, consumer goods, technology, media, telecom, and financial services.

Accenture expects the acquisition to enhance its connected planning capabilities through Anaplan, a platform that empowers organisations to visualise, plan, and achieve better business outcomes.

In addition, Accenture anticipates that the deal will enhance its ability to assist clients in standardising planning practices across various business functions.

Allitix’s expertise in creating scalable business planning frameworks is claimed to enable enterprises to better navigate changing market conditions, the company noted.

Accenture Technology in North America will add 73 employees from Allitix, including more than 60 Anaplan functional and technical professionals.

Their expertise is said to range from solution architecture and model building to integration and data management.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Accenture Americas Technology senior managing director and lead David Leckstein said: “Demand for connected enterprise planning is on the rise, given its ability to unlock business value and spur total enterprise reinvention.

“Allitix’s highly skilled talent, deep domain expertise, and agile approach to implementation complements our broader digital capabilities and further expands our ability to deliver integrated enterprise planning transformations for our clients that drive better, faster insights and bottom-line value.”

The latest development comes after Accenture finalised the acquisition of Camelot Management Consultants, a Germany-based SAP-focused management and technology consulting services provider.