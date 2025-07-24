Maryville will be integrated into Accenture’s North American operations. Credit: ArieStudio/Shutterstock.com.

Accenture has brokered a deal to acquire Maryville Consulting Group, a technology consultancy based in the US, to enhance its technology strategy capabilities.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Maryville Consulting Group is a full-service digital transformation provider.

The company employs a proprietary Product Model framework designed to facilitate technology transformation by implementing effective processes, governance, funding models, and performance metrics.

Its expertise in digitising value streams enables collaboration with key stakeholders to create a unified vision and actionable strategy.

Additionally, Maryville’s business management services provide a financial foundation for strategic execution, allowing for portfolio-based budgeting and forecasting while embedding total cost of ownership into product-level profit and loss statements.

Maryville Consulting Group managing director Joey Blomker said: “Joining Accenture is a natural evolution for Maryville Consulting Group.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“For more than 30 years, we’ve helped organisations unlock value by aligning technology with business outcomes, and this partnership allows us to scale that mission even further.”

The acquisition will see Maryville’s team of more than 100 professionals join Accenture.

The integration of Maryville into Accenture’s North American operations is expected to bolster the firm’s technology-enabled “Reinvention and Product Operations” capabilities.

The acquisition is also expected to enhance Accenture’s value proposition by combining its outcome-focused strategyof consulting with established partnerships with technology firms such as Apptio and ServiceNow.

Accenture tech strategy and advisory Americas lead, Keith Boone said: “Maryville Consulting Group’s deep expertise in tech strategy and digital operations, combined with their strong partnerships and client relationships, will significantly enhance our ability to help clients leverage technology as a competitive advantage and drive technology value to achieve business goals.”

The completion of the acquisition is contingent upon standard closing conditions, including necessary antitrust approvals.