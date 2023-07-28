Through the acquisition, Accenture hopes to expand its Technology Business Management (TBM) offerings. Credit: josefkubes via Shutterstock.

IT services provider Accenture has purchased technology transformation advisory services provider Strongbow Consulting for an undisclosed sum.

Set up in 2014, the acquired company is headquartered in Ridgewood, New Jersey, US.

As per the terms of the agreement, Strongbow Consulting’s team of 60 people will join Accenture’s Technology Strategy and Advisory unit.

Strongbow Consulting’s commercial and technical know-how in infrastructure transformation spans across the hybrid cloud, networking and end-user compute environments.

Through the acquisition, Accenture hopes to expand its Technology Business Management offerings.

Accenture technology strategy and advisory North America head Keith Boone said: “Strongbow Consulting will assist our clients in architecting, designing and running infrastructure modernisation programmes that improve speed to market and provide the agility required by today’s digital businesses.”

Strongbow Consulting will serve as the core of Accenture Technology Strategy and Advisory’s Tech Value practice in North America, which was set up last year.

Strongbow Consulting founder and CEO Cathy Horst Forsyth said: “For nearly a decade, clients have relied on Strongbow Consulting to identify the optimal technology solutions to meet their business needs while yielding better performing, more reliable global infrastructure that returns significant savings to their bottom line.

“We are excited to bring our expertise to bear in order to scale and further augment Accenture’s Tech Value capabilities while helping more clients extract maximum value from their technology investments.”

Last month, Accenture announced plans to invest $3bn over three years to bolster its artificial intelligence and data practice.

In March, the company cut 19,000 jobs citing a tough economic environment.