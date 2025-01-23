Accenture has made an undisclosed investment in AI powered skills intelligence platform Workera.
This collaboration includes Accenture’s investment, a reseller collaboration, and technology integration, positioning Workera as the skills intelligence layer within Accenture’s LearnVantage platform.
Workera said the partnership aims to advance skills-first strategies, aiding organisations in navigating today’s complex talent landscape.
Accenture research has indicated that 61% of the global workforce will need retraining by 2027.
Despite 94% of employees being willing to learn new skills, only 5% of organisations are effectively reskilling their workforce at scale.
The challenge is particularly acute in fields such as AI, machine learning, and cloud computing.
This collaboration builds on the company’s April 2024 decision to select Workera as a skills intelligence partner for LearnVantage.
The LearnVantage platform aims to address the shortening half-life of technical skills, which now require reskilling within four years or less, especially in areas such as generative AI and machine learning.
Accenture LearnVantage global lead Kishore Durg said: “The rise of generative AI has amplified our clients’ need for training and upskilling their people in cloud, data, and AI as they build their digital core, which is essential for reinvention.
“By integrating Workera with Accenture LearnVantage, we’re equipping enterprises with the tools to personalise learning journeys and optimise workforce capabilities using skills intelligence data. This partnership, including our recent investment, underscores Accenture’s commitment to delivering transformative value to our clients.”
Workera CEO and founder Kian Katanforoosh said said: “Workera’s expertise in skills intelligence, combined with Accenture’s global reach and innovative solutions, will redefine how organisations approach workforce development.
“Together, we are advancing the skills-first movement, empowering companies to align their talent strategies with business objectives and unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.”
In a separate development, Accenture and Telstra recently announced a proposed joint venture to accelerate Telstra’s data and AI roadmap.
The joint venture will be 60% owned by Accenture and 40% by Telstra.