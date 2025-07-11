Recently, an Accenture report revealed that 90% of organisations are ill-prepared for AI-driven cyber threats. Credit: Konektus Photo / Shutterstock.com.

Accenture and Microsoft have announced an expanded collaboration to develop generative AI-driven cybersecurity solutions. The two companies aim to help organisations mitigate threats and streamline technology tools while reducing operational costs.

This partnership comes after a recent Accenture report highlighted that 90% of organisations are not adequately prepared to defend against AI-augmented cyber threats.

To address this, the collaboration will leverage the combined strengths of the two companies and provide cybersecurity offerings across four key areas. These include: security operation centre (SOC) modernisation, automated data and AI security, security-centric migration and consolidation, and enhanced identity and access management (IAM).

The SOC modernisation solution utilises Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender, and Accenture’s Adaptive MxDR for Microsoft to improve threat visibility and response capabilities. By integrating AI-driven tools such as Microsoft Security Copilot, organisations can enhance SOC efficiency by up to 30%.

In the area of automated data protection and AI security, the collaboration employs Microsoft Purview and Accenture’s data security framework to automatically classify and protect sensitive data across Microsoft 365 platforms.

The security-centric migration and consolidation solution leverages Microsoft’s security suite, including M365 E5 Security, integrated with Accenture’s E5 Acceleration Playbook. This approach accelerates migration to modern platforms and streamlines operations.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

For enhanced IAM, the collaboration uses Microsoft Entra Suite to transform outdated Active Directory environments.

Accenture Security global lead Paolo Dal Cin said: “Global cyber threats, now leveraging AI, are intensifying in speed, sophistication and scale. By adopting automation and gen AI solutions, organisations can reimagine their SecOps and outpace rising adversarial cyber threats.

“The combined power of Accenture and Microsoft will help clients future-proof against potential cyber threats, keep critical data secure and enhance business resilience.”

The two companies recently completed a successful project with Nationwide Building Society in the UK.

The project involved a large-scale migration to Microsoft Sentinel. This resulted in a unified security infrastructure that accelerates cyber threat detection and enhances cybersecurity operations.

In May 2025, Accenture teamed up with Dell Technologies and Nvidia to speed up the adoption of AI in enterprises. This collaboration unveiled a new AI solution that utilises Dell Technologies’ infrastructure and is driven by NVIDIA AI Enterprise software.