Accenture will also support AI deployment with the Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory validated design. Credit: Konektus Photo/Shutterstock.

Accenture has collaborated with Dell Technologies and Nvidia to accelerate enterprise adoption of AI.

The partnership introduces a new AI solution built on Dell Technologies’ infrastructure and powered by NVIDIA AI Enterprise software.

It is tailored to support organisations operating in regulated industries or those heavily invested in on-premises infrastructure, Accenture said.

The collaboration enhances the capabilities of Accenture’s AI Refinery platform by integrating it with Dell’s high-performance and Nvidia-accelerated infrastructure.

This enables one-click deployment of agentic AI capabilities, allowing companies to realise value and reduce total cost of ownership.

Accenture said it will also support AI deployment with the Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory validated design, which serves as a blueprint for organisations to establish on-premise AI factories using NVIDIA Blackwell and a comprehensive ecosystem of AI partners.

The solution is designed to help organisations rapidly scale AI in private, on-prem environments while supporting key requirements such as data sovereignty, compliance, resiliency, and high availability.

It also addresses the need for security and privacy controls in air-gapped environments or restricted network zones, ultra-low latency for real-time applications, and edge or offline use cases where reliable internet access is scarce.

Accenture chief AI officer Lan Guan said: “Through this collaboration with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, Accenture is bringing the power of AI Refinery to on-premises infrastructure, providing an open, interoperable, scalable and secure solution that paves the way for widespread AI adoption.

“Together, we’re empowering organisations to accelerate reinvention and unlock new value from data while future-proofing their investments.”

Dell Technologies chief technical officer and senior vice-president Ihab Tarazi said: “Our collaboration with Accenture and NVIDIA will provide customers with scalable end-to-end agentic AI capabilities to bring AI to their data on-premises.”

Accenture said that preconfigured packages combine AI Refinery with the Dell AI Factory and Nvidia, including Nvidia Enterprise AI software. This streamlines data transfer and indexing, fostering data-driven agentic insights.

This full-stack solution facilitates enterprise AI transformation by allowing rapid service prototyping with modular frameworks, dynamic cloud-to-edge orchestration, and automated workflows.

Nvidia enterprise AI products vice-president Justin Boitano said: “Together, Nvidia, Accenture and Dell deliver a turnkey AI platform for enterprises to accelerate transformation, unlock new value from data and confidently scale AI in alignment with operational requirements.”

In April 2025, Accenture expanded its alliance with Google Cloud, unveiling a suite of new capabilities to assist organisations in scaling advanced cloud and AI technologies.