For mainframe modernisation, Accenture is using Gemini-powered tools. Credit: HJBC/Shutterstock.

Accenture has deepened its strategic alliance with Google Cloud, unveiling a suite of new capabilities designed to assist organisations in scaling advanced cloud and AI technologies.

The new offerings span five main areas, including agentic AI, customer experience modernisation, wide area network (WAN) services, Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) solutions, and mainframe modernisation.

As part of the expansion, Accenture is broadening its catalogue of agent solutions tailored to specific industries and functions. These solutions leverage Google Agentspace and Gemini’s reasoning models and are available through the joint Accenture Google Gen AI Centre of Excellence.

Accenture’s AI Refinery platform also supports Google Cloud’s new Agent2Agent interoperability protocol, allowing AI agents to interact more effectively with a range of applications.

In customer experience, Accenture is launching tools that use its GenWizard platform and Google’s Customer Engagement Suite.

These tools facilitate the migration of legacy contact systems to Contact-Center-as-a-Service, allow deployment of AI agents, implementation of gen AI-based testing and analytics frameworks, and provide omni-channel analytics capabilities.

Accenture is also introducing packaged solutions based on GDC that are aimed at sectors including public services, manufacturing, and utilities.

In networking, Accenture is incorporating Google Cloud’s new Cloud WAN service into its Cloud Network Operator platform. This provides enterprises with secure connectivity to applications while enhancing operations, security, governance, and compliance.

For mainframe modernisation, Accenture is using Gemini-powered tools to enhance its GenWizard platform.

This will accelerate the analysis and assessment of mainframe inventories, code conversion, and reverse engineering processes, benefiting industries like banking, health, and retail.

Accenture is also applying these technologies internally. Its research team, in collaboration with Kensho, S&P Global’s AI hub, is using Google’s third-party grounding capability to integrate S&P Global financial data into research models.

This approach enhances access to reliable data with traceability.

In March 2025, Accenture expanded its footprint and AI capabilities in the Nordic region with the acquisition of AI company Halfspace.

Halfspace is engaged in developing AI and generative AI solutions that simplify complex business workflows.