Tech giant Accenture has acquired Denmark-based AI company Halfspace to expand its footprint and AI capabilities in the Nordic region.

Halfspace, founded in 2015, is engaged in developing AI and generative AI solutions that simplify complex business workflows.

The company uses advanced analytics and data science to transform data into actionable insights, completing more than 100 data and AI projects for large Nordic organisations.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Accenture Nordic region lead Carsten Sachmann said: “AI adoption is accelerating across the enterprise faster than any prior technology. Our research shows that 69% of executives believe it brings new urgency to reinvention.

“As one of the largest pure-play AI companies in Northern Europe, Halfspace expands and complements our AI capabilities and talent and enhances our ability to help our clients benefit fully from the potential of AI.”

The acquisition brings nearly 80 AI experts from Halfspace into Accenture’s Nordic AI practice.

Accenture Data & AI lead for EMEA Matt Prebble said: “With the addition of Halfspace, we are expanding the footprint of our Center for Advanced AI in Europe, strengthening our ability to deliver impactful AI solutions to our clients in the region, helping them drive new levels of value and growth.”

Accenture expects Halfspace’s acquisition to consolidates its existing relationships with AI platform companies such as Databricks, Microsoft, and NVIDIA.

Halfspace CEO Claus Bek Nielsen said: “By combining forces with Accenture, we can further scale our solutions and industry reach, delivering even greater results for our clients across the Nordic region, while creating exciting new opportunities for our people.

“We are proud to support the expansion of the Center for Advanced AI into the Nordics, putting a laser focus on delivering AI excellence.”

In January 2025, Accenture invested an undisclosed amount in Workera, an AI-powered skills intelligence platform.

The collaboration includes investment, reseller collaboration, and technology integration, positioning Workera as the skills intelligence layer within Accenture’s LearnVantage platform.