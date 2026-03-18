The initiative seeks to support businesses in scaling AI applications and agents, leveraging recent Databricks developments. Credit: bluestork/Shutterstock.com.

Accenture and Databricks have announced the launch of the Accenture Databricks Business Group as part of an expanded partnership aimed at assisting organisations to implement Databricks’ data and AI platform.

The initiative aims to support businesses in scaling AI applications and agents, utilising recent Databricks developments such as Lakebase for serverless Postgres databases, Genie for conversational data queries, and Agent Bricks for building AI agents on enterprise data.

The companies are responding to challenges faced by organisations attempting to scale AI due to fragmented data systems and legacy infrastructure.

They aim to centralise data governance, facilitate the move of AI from pilot stages to operational use, and improve accessibility of data and AI across business functions.

Accenture and Databricks are already working with clients in various sectors.

For example, US retailer Albertsons Companies is using their services to develop pricing intelligence solutions for merchants and category managers.

Chemical firm BASF has introduced a digital assistant named FOX within its finance division, while Kyowa Kirin International has modernised its data management infrastructure using the Databricks Lakehouse platform to improve data reliability and compliance.

Accenture chair and CEO Julie Sweet said: “With Databricks, we’re helping clients modernise their data foundation so they can build, scale and govern AI applications and agents with confidence.”

The new business group will be staffed by over 25,000 professionals trained in Databricks technology.

This resource aims to help clients deploy Lakebase, Genie, Agent Bricks, and Lakehouse solutions across multiple industries, including financial services, retail, life sciences, telecommunications, and the public sector.

The companies report an increase in adoption of multi-agent systems within enterprises as organisations seek advanced solutions beyond traditional chatbots.

Further efforts include a university programme in India targeting final-year engineering students who will join Accenture after graduation.

Databricks CEO and co-founder Ali Ghodsi said: “Our work with Accenture allows us to help more organisations deploy AI securely and responsibly so they can achieve the outcomes they care about most.”

The programme is linked to Databricks’ commitment to invest $250m in India over three years.