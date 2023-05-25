Accenture Federal Services is a subsidiary of Accenture. of Credit: josefkubes via Shutterstock.

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of IT services provider Accenture, has secured up to $2.6bn deal to modernise the systems of the US government’s tax agency.

The company said that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) awarded the contract for seven years.

Under the terms of the Enterprise Development, Operations Services (EDOS) contract, AFS will have to participate in competitive bids for future task orders.

These task orders will support the IRS applications development office in devising new ways for taxpayers and tax professionals to engage with the agency, the company said.

The EDOS contract vehicle consolidates over 400 systems within the IRS’s applications development portfolio and provides a single contract to modernise current systems, enhance analytics capabilities, and strengthen cybersecurity measures, Accenture’s unit explained.

AFS managing director and IRS client lead Jessica Powell said: “The IRS had the foresight and vision to create a contract vehicle with the ability to keep up with, or even ahead of, new legislative demands.

“These reforms will result in faster processing of returns and quicker distributions of the credits and benefits that are vital to so many Americans. We are thrilled to offer support to the IRS as they make these technology enhancements happen.”

