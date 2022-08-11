Accenture’s IT hiring activity rises 23.2% in July 2022

Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring rose 23.2% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 11.22% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 34.45% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 1.02% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 87.03% in July 2022, and a 263.73% rise over June 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 5.91% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 22.8%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 4.48% in July 2022, a 12.84% rise from June 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in July 2022 with an 88.81% share, which marked a 238.49% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 6.62%, registering a 14.55% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 3.26% share and a 2.87% rise over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.18% and a month-on-month decline of 21.69%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.13%, registering a 41.67% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 86.14% share in July 2022, a 281.16% growth over June 2022. US featured next with a 5.29% share, up 0.34% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 1.04% share, a decline of 49.56% compared with June 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in July 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 77.73%, up by 236.91% from June 2022. Junior Level positions with a 19.92% share, a growth of 49.59% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 2.29% share, down 7.35% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.05%, recording a month-on-month increase of 200%.