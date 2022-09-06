Accenture’s IT hiring activity rises 4.7% in August 2022

Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring rose 4.7% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 3.24% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 34.91% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 1.81% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 77.63% in August 2022, and a 59.59% drop over July 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 8.8% in August 2022, and registered a decline of 10.98%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 8.35% in August 2022, a 36.2% drop from July 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 77.79% share, which marked a 60.35% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 14.22%, registering a 1.67% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 4.42% share and a 38.55% drop over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 3.17% and a month-on-month increase of 19.7%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.4%, registering a 42.86% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 72.77% share in August 2022, a 61.72% decline over July 2022. US featured next with a 10.04% share, down 12.89% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 3.37% share, an increase of 47.37% compared with July 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in August 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 67.99%, down by 60.37% from July 2022. Junior Level positions with a 26.18% share, a decline of 40.51% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.74% share, up 13.49% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.08%, recording a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.