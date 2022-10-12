Accenture’s IT hiring activity rises 6.0% in September 2022

Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring rose 6.0% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.56% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 36.31% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 2.89% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 83.17% in September 2022, and a 73.9% rise over August 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 7.96% in September 2022, and registered growth of 47.03%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 6.33% in September 2022, a 23.08% rise from August 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2022 with an 85.86% share, which marked a 79.26% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 8.65%, registering a 1.41% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 3.95% share and a 44.14% rise over August 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.19% and a month-on-month decline of 39.24%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.35%, registering a 27.27% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 82.92% share in September 2022, an 85.05% growth over August 2022. US featured next with a 7.24% share, up 16.27% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 1.21% share, a decline of 41.67% compared with August 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in September 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 71.8%, up by 71.49% from August 2022. Junior Level positions with a 25.14% share, a growth of 55.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 2.94% share, down 17.36% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.12%, recording a month-on-month increase of 150%.