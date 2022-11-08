Accenture’s IT hiring activity rises 7.9% in October 2022

Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring rose 7.9% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 3.86% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 37.53% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 2.51% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 83.87% in October 2022, and an 11.08% drop over September 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 7.68% in October 2022, and registered growth of 6.61%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.21% in October 2022, a 42.24% drop from September 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 79.66% share, which marked an 18.06% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 10.45%, registering an 11.68% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 7.65% share and a 50.83% rise over September 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.99% and a month-on-month increase of 44.9%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.25%, registering a 35.71% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 77.2% share in October 2022, a 17.85% decline over September 2022. US featured next with a 6.41% share, down 17.03% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 3.42% share, an increase of 144% compared with September 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in October 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 65.13%, down by 20.05% from September 2022. Junior Level positions with a 31.01% share, a growth of 8.53% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.81% share, up 14.29% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.06%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.