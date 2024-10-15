ADOBE has initiated the public distribution of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Firefly Video Model, a tool designed to create videos from text prompts, marking its entry into the competitive space of AI video creation.
The limited public beta of its Firefly Video Model could enhance Adobe’s suite of generative AI models, which includes offerings for images, vectors, and design, positioning Firefly as a comprehensive solution for creative teams.
The beta aims to collect feedback from creative professionals to further refine the model.
In just one year since its inception, Firefly has been integrated into a range of Adobe applications such as Photoshop, Express, Illustrator, and Substance 3D, supporting various Creative Cloud workflows, the company noted.
The model boasts support for text prompts in more than 100 languages, allowing global users to create content that is safe for commercial use.
Adobe digital media chief technology officer Ely Greenfield said: “The usage of Firefly within our creative applications has seen massive adoption, and it’s been inspiring to see how the creative community has used it to push the boundaries of what’s possible.
“We’re thrilled to bring creative professionals even more tools for ideation and creation, all designed to be commercially safe.”
Adobe’s foray into AI video tools pits it against major players such as OpenAI and Meta Platforms, who have also recently unveiled their video generation technologies.
Despite facing larger competitors, Adobe is banking on its models trained with legally usable data, ensuring that the output is suitable for commercial projects.
The company plans to gradually provide access to the Firefly Video Model to individuals on its waiting list, although a general release date has not been announced.
While Adobe has not disclosed any clients for its video tools, it highlighted that Gatorade, a PepsiCo brand, intends to use its image model for a custom bottle design website.
Additionally, Mattel has utilised Adobe’s offerings for Barbie packaging design.
In June, Adbobe announced plans to bring Firefly AI-powered features to Acrobat, which allows customers to create and edit images in PDFs via text prompts.