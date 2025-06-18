The app syncs projects across Adobe Creative Cloud apps such as Photoshop and Premiere Pro for seamless workflows on mobile, web, and desktop. Credit: sdx15/Shutterstock.

Adobe has broadened its creative ideation platform, Adobe Firefly, with a new update that introduces its AI-assisted content creation tools to mobile devices.

The new Firefly iOS and Android app enables creators to generate and edit images and videos using AI from any location.

The app integrates with Adobe’s Creative Cloud, syncing projects across mobile, web, and desktop applications such as Photoshop and Premiere Pro for seamless workflows.

Firefly’s mobile app allows users to generate assets via text prompts for images and videos, transform images into videos, and edit content by adding or removing elements with tools such as Generative Fill and Generative Expand.

Creators can experiment with various AI models, including Adobe’s Firefly models, OpenAI’s image generation, Google’s Imagen 3 and 4, Veo 2 and 3, and models from new partners Ideogram, Luma AI, Pika, and Runway.

Features such as Style Reference, Structure Reference, and Scene to Image (beta) enable precise control over aesthetics and composition.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Later this month, Firefly will introduce text-to-avatar and sound effect generation, along with audio-video syncing using voice input.

Adobe chief technology officer Ely Greenfield said: “Creators continue to impress us with the breadth and artistry of the images, videos, graphics and designs they’re dreaming up in the Firefly app using models from both Adobe and our partners.”

Additionally, Firefly Boards, now in public beta on the web, introduces an AI-powered moodboarding platform for collaborative ideation.

It supports video integration, allowing teams to remix or generate video footage using Adobe’s Firefly Video Model or partner models like Google’s Veo 3, Luma AI’s Ray2, and Pika 2.2.

The platform also supports iterative image edits through conversational text prompts, powered by Black Forest Labs’ Flux.1 Kontext and OpenAI’s capabilities.

Adobe has expanded its generative AI ecosystem by integrating models from Ideogram, Luma AI, Pika, and Runway, alongside existing partners OpenAI, Google, and Black Forest Labs.

These models, first available in Firefly Boards, will soon extend to the Firefly app. Content created with Firefly carries content credentials, ensuring transparency by indicating whether Adobe or partner models were used.

In October 2024, Adobe launched the public distribution of its AI-powered Firefly Video Model, a tool that generates videos from text prompts, entering the competitive AI video creation market.