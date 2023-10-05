In 2021, TDR Capital and the Issa Brothers acquired Asda from Walmart. Credit: Angelina Dimitrova/Shutterstock.

Asda, a UK supermarket chain, has selected Indian IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to drive its digital transformation.

The multi-year alliance will see TCS deploy a new IT operating model for Asda.

It comes two years after TDR Capital and the Issa Brothers acquired the British retailer from US giant Walmart.

TCS said it will leverage its cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and security solutions to drive Asda’s transformation away from Walmart’s legacy systems.

The technology vendor aims to further enhance experience for Asda’s customer and the retailer’s innovation capabilities to help it capture greater market share.

TCS said it will build a new digital core by deploying multi cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions.

With new ERP solutions, TCS aims to improve Asda’s supply chain forecasts, purchasing and merchandising procedures, human resources procedures, warehouse management procedures, and e-commerce procedures.

In addition, TCS plans to automate the retailer’s IT processes using its Machine First Delivery Model, enhancing operational resilience.

TCS business head of retail in UK and Europe Abhijit Niyogi said: “We will leverage the power of data and AI, and deliver innovative, industry-leading retail technology solutions to transform their core retail operations, employee experience, supply chain and create opportunities for new business models.

“Leveraging TCS’ deep contextual knowledge, next-gen retail technology solutions and industry experience, we will help them build a new future-ready digital stack to support their growth and transformation ambitions.”

Asda chief digital and technology officer Carl Dawson said: “We are confident that this collaboration with TCS will be one of the engines to deliver such a large technology transformation, where we are in the process of reimagining retail.

“TCS is going to bring together the cutting-edged technologies and help Asda employees and customers have a seamless experience.”

In September 2023, Standard Bank Group (SBG) turned to TCS to upgrade and streamline its platform.

Earlier in September, British luxury automaker JLR awarded contract to TCS to transform its IT operations and bolster digital capabilities.