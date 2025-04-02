Humanoid robot Digit. Credit: Agility Robotics.

Humanoid robot maker Agility Robotics is close to securing $400m in a funding round to accelerate the mass production of its autonomous, bipedal warehouse robots, The Information reported, citing a source.

The new investment would bring the company’s valuation to approximately $1.75bn, the source said.

The funding round is said to be led by WP Global, with participation from SoftBank Group Corp.

Agility Robotics, known for its humanoid warehouse robot Digit, is headed by former Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson, who took over as chief executive in 2024 after leaving mixed reality startup Magic Leap in 2023.

Digit, the company’s flagship product, stands at five feet, nine inches tall and is designed to operate in warehouse environments, moving and handling packages autonomously.

The robots are currently priced at more than $100,000, and companies such as Amazon.com, Spanx, and GXO Logistics have already invested in them, Siliconangle said.

GXO began deploying Digit robots at one of its Atlanta facilities in June 2024, with plans to expand their use.

Recently, Agility Robotics unveiled new enhancements to Digit, introducing expanded battery capabilities, autonomous docking for charging, additional safety features, and upgraded limbs and end effectors. These advancements aim to support the scaled deployment of Digit fleets for the company’s growing customer base.

Agility Robotics chief product officer Melonee Wise said: “These upgrades allow Agility to expand Digit’s capabilities to meet our expanding commercial and customer needs.”

At the ProMat exhibition, a global event for the manufacturing and supply chain industry, Digit showcased new applications, including integration with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

These applications included stacking and unstacking totes, goods-to-person (G2P) or unit sorting, AMR loading and unloading, palletising and depalletising, nesting, flow rack and cart operations, and automated putwall systems.

The company closed a major funding round in April 2022, when it raised $150m from investors including DCVC, Playground Global, and Amazon via its Industrial Innovation Fund.